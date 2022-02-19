Bismah firm on proving themselves

LAHORE: Pakistan national women cricket team captain Bismah Maroof feels while participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, they have a chance to prove their selves.
Bismah in a column on the ICC website stated that the Women’s World Cup is a platform where stars are born, and it is the ultimate stage where cricketers of the day can leave ever-lasting legacies. For Pakistan, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 is an opportunity to leave a mark.
“We arrive in New Zealand well prepared, with our eyes set on one of the four semi-final spots. We have never made it to the knockouts of any World Cup across the two formats, but that does not mean that time will never come.”
LONDON: Lewis Hamilton said Friday he was ready to attack the new Formula One season after getting over a “difficult...
MELBOURNE: An aggressive 71-run stand from Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell powered Australia to a six-wicket win and...
KARACHI: The office for the preparation of Pakistan Hockey League is likely to be established by the end of this...
LAHORE: The inaugural Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Ladies Amateur Golf Championship began here at Lahore Gymkhana on...
ISLAMABAD: Semi Zeb Khan pairing with Hasheesh Kumar overpowered top seeds Yunes Talavar and Aril Kayra Tuna to win...
PARIS: Okagbare has been banned for 10 years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Friday.Okagbare...
Comments