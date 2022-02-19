Bismah firm on proving themselves

LAHORE: Pakistan national women cricket team captain Bismah Maroof feels while participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, they have a chance to prove their selves.

Bismah in a column on the ICC website stated that the Women’s World Cup is a platform where stars are born, and it is the ultimate stage where cricketers of the day can leave ever-lasting legacies. For Pakistan, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 is an opportunity to leave a mark.

“We arrive in New Zealand well prepared, with our eyes set on one of the four semi-final spots. We have never made it to the knockouts of any World Cup across the two formats, but that does not mean that time will never come.”