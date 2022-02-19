Pakistan lose to Jordan in U19 tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Jordan edged out Pakistan 2-1 to move into the final of the ITF World Team Under-19 Championship underway in Colombo (Sri Lanka).
In semis played on Friday, Pakistan lost both singles while they won the doubles. Hamza Roman lost his single even after winning the first set easily. Pakistan will now play the third position match against Sri Lanka Saturday.
Pakistan girls however defeated Jordan 3-0 to finish fifth in the combination.
Results: Amir Jaber bt Hamza Roman 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Malik El-Qurneh bt Ahtesham Humayun 7-5, 6-3; Muhammad Hussnain Ali Rizwan/Hamza Roman beat Amir Jaber/Malik El-Qurneh 6-2, 6-0.
Girls (for the fifth position): Zunaisha bt Hajer Allouzi 7-5, 7-6; Amna bt Dana Al Akhras 6-2, 6-1; Amna and Soha bt Maya Al Assad and Hajer Allouzi 6-3, 6-0.
