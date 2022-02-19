No-trust move: Opposition to get nothing, but embarrassment, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those who are talking of no-confidence would not get anything except embarrassment. In a statement, the chief minister said that the opposition had not done anything for the people during its tenures whereas the incumbent government is stronger than ever and the people know that the opposition parties are bragging about a no-trust move for some political gains, he added. The PTI government has been genuinely serving the masses and it is also leading the number game, Usman Buzdar concluded.

THANKS PEOPLE: The chief minister has thanked the people of Mandi Bahauddin for the successful public meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding that the masses had once again proved that they were and would remain with PTI wholeheartedly. In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister congratulated the PTI parliamentarians, ticket-holders and workers for the successful public meeting. Today's meeting proved that Mandi Bahauddin is a stronghold of the PTI and the sea of people's pomp was enough to open the eyes of the opposition, he maintained. The first meeting of the PTI has put the opposition against the wall and it couldn't manage even half the participants despite collected efforts. The PTI will continue to be the most popular party in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief minister concluded.

GRIEVED: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of the father of Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Local Bodies. In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.