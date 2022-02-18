Ahsan, Noor reach quarters in squash tournament in US

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz and Noor Zaman reached the quarterfinals of the $3000 Kinetic Squash Challenger in the United States on Thursday.
Third seed Ahsan defeated unseeded Rafael Gálvez from Peru 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 in 40 minutes in the first round.
Similarly, second seed Noor thrashed Alex Dartnell of the US 6-11, 8-11, 2-11. However, sixth seed Andres Herrera from Colombia smashed Ibrahim Noorani 11-5, 11-2, 11-1 in 14 minutes.
Now, Ahsan is to face unseeded Jeremias Azaña from Argentina and Noor is up against sixth seed Andres Herrera from Colombia in the quarters.
