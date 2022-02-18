Tayyab in pre-quarters of Fire Open Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the prestigious $50k Squash Fire Open in the United States on Thursday.
Unseeded Tayyab stunned 9/16 seed Lucas Serme from France 11-9, 7-11, 3-11, 11-7, 12-10 in 74 minutes in the first round.
Now, he is drawn against seventh seed Iker Pajares Bernabeu from Spain in the pre-quarters.
Tayyab is the only player from Pakistan who got entry in this high-prize event on the basis of his current rankings.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz and Noor Zaman reached the quarterfinals of the $3000 Kinetic Squash Challenger in...
LAHORE: Newage Cables/Master Paints qualified for the main final while HN Polo booked berth in the subsidiary final...
BEIJING: Host Olympics organisers said on Thursday that there were no new Covid cases in the “closed-loop” bubble...
MILAN: Liverpool took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals after scoring two late goals against...
LAHORE: Pakistan women national team player Javeria Khan feels pride and honour while representing the country at the...
ABERLIN: When Steven Knox first took charge of the German national cricket team in 2014, the idea that they could have...
Comments