Tayyab in pre-quarters of Fire Open Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the prestigious $50k Squash Fire Open in the United States on Thursday.

Unseeded Tayyab stunned 9/16 seed Lucas Serme from France 11-9, 7-11, 3-11, 11-7, 12-10 in 74 minutes in the first round.

Now, he is drawn against seventh seed Iker Pajares Bernabeu from Spain in the pre-quarters.

Tayyab is the only player from Pakistan who got entry in this high-prize event on the basis of his current rankings.