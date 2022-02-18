Zalmi have 10 runs victory over United

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi sneaked past Islamabad United a step up at the points table with a 10 runs victory in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday night.

Peshawar Zalmi, which was looking for a big score, was restricted to 206 for eight and Islamabad despite a great effort from Azam Khan could muster 196 for seven. Friday is a double header day, in which Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators and later in the evening Lahore Qalandars will meet Karachi Kings.

Islamabad United were off to a majestic start thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz who neutralized the required run-rate with five sixes and three fours by getting 46 runs in just 18 balls. After some glitches, Azam made a mockery of Zalmi bowlers but could not finish the good work he put on display.

Gurbaz’s opening partner Mubishar Khan was handy with his 21. But there came a brief lull in the score with the fall of wickets of Danish Aziz and Liam Dawson. But Azam put Zalmi bowlers to sword as he smacked 13 boundaries including seven mighty sixes to maintain the run-rate. And as long as he and Asif Ali were at the crease, United hoped for an easy win. But Zalmi was back in the game in the 18th and 19th when Salman Irshad sent Asif packing and Wahab came up with an important wicket of Azam. Asif made 11 with one six in 12 balls he faced but Azam’s 85 runs in 45 balls was gem of an innings. With their departure, Zalmi increased the pressure and Ben Cutting successfully defended 21 runs in the final over, allowing United get 11 runs. Marchant de Lange and Mohammad Musa were the not out Islamabad batter.

Salman Irshad picked three wickets, Wahab Riaz had two while Hussain Talat and Ben Cutting shared one each. Islamabad bowlers Waqas Maqsood and Faheem Ashraf denied Peshawar batters getting at least around 15 to 20 runs to bolster their total further, which already had 200-plus mark. After opting to bat first, Haris put on a show with his blistering knock. The young batter provided a flying start to his side; scoring his half-century off just 18 balls.

The way Mohammad Haris initiated Peshawar’s innings, and was later strengthened by Yasir Khan and Shoaib Malik, they must have been in a hope of much bigger total. But breaks applied by Islamabad bowlers earned Peshawar just 22 runs in the last three overs.

Haris’s 32-ball 70 took the shine off the Islamabad’s bowlers. His innings was packed with seven fours and five sixes. Hazratullah Zazai remained off-colour as he managed to score 13 on 12 balls.

After their (Yasir and Malik) departure, the side then began to lose wickets at a consistent rate. Peshawar which 116 for two in first 10 overs, were 184 for four by the 17th and in the remaining three overs they lost four wickets but get just 22 runs.

Liam Dawson, who snared one wicket, produced relatively economical overs in the later part to contain Zalmi. Faheem was star of United’s attack, taking three wickets, while Waqas bagged two. Merchant de Lange, Liam Dawson, and Zahir Khan made one scalp each.

The two-time PSL winners Islamabad played without their captain Shadab Khan. In the last outing against Karachi, Shadab and pacer Zeeshan Zameer sustained injuries and were ruled out from today’s game.