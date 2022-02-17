University of Haripur honours position-holders

HARIPUR: The University of Haripur has announced results of BA, BSc, MA, MSc and M.Com Annual Examinations 2021 and honoured the position-holders.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani was the chief guest. The principals of the affiliated colleges, position holders, their parents and senior faculty and administration were among the participants, said Controller Examinations, Dr Zia-ur-Rahman.

According to the list of position holders, Nosheen Miskin got 1st position in MA Arabic,

Azmi Sahar was on the top in MA Political Science while Uzair Ali, was 1st in MA Economics.

Maryam Liaqat, stood first in MA Islamic Studies, Warda Khan remained first in MA International Relations. Atiya Siddique was 1st in MA Urdu while Sofia Zahid topped in MA English. Rafia Ilyas secured first position 1st in MSc Mathematics and Sania Farooq won the first position in MSc Chemistry.

In BA examinations, private student Ramza Bibi took the first position. In BSc, Kiran Shaukat of Government Begum Naseem Wali Khan Girls Degree College, Pahrala, got the first position. The excelling students attributed success to their hard work, guidance of the teachers and prayers of their parents.

The vice-chancellor congratulated the brilliant students, their parents and teachers on their achievement. He praised the controller of examinations and his staff, adding the timely announcement of results was commendable.

The vice-chancellor said the university had emerged as one of the leading universities in the country in the last three years which signified exemplary performance in all areas of education and research. He pointed out that the University of Haripur was one of the six universities in the province which had been awarded the Quality Assurance Award by the KP government. It is a rare university that the Higher Education Commission recognised 10 new PhD programmes in Spring 2021, he said and added that the university has over 70 per cent teachers with PhDs.