Hijab controversy reaches most populous Indian state

LUCKNOW: Controversy over a ban on wearing hijab by girl students in a southern Indian state has now reached India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh (UP), with a group of youth demanding a ban on head coverings from a college.

Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka, in India’s south, last week after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms, leading to protests by Muslim students and protests by Hindu students, reported British wire service.

Muslims have criticised the ban as another way of marginalising a community that accounts for 13% of India’s 1.35 billion Hindu-majority people. In Uttar Pradesh, a team of over two dozen youths reached Dharam Samaj College in Aligarh district on Monday in New Delhi and the country’s north and submitted a memorandum to their officials demanding a complete ban on hijab in its premises.

The college’s chief proctor Mukesh Bhardwaj said he had a saffron shawl around his neck – usually worn by Hindus – adding that he did not recognise the people. Currently, religious apparel is not permitted in classrooms, but may be worn elsewhere on campus. “The same issue was raised two years ago and it has been raised again. We do not allow any kind of religious uniform and we have a uniform civil code for all,” Bharadwaj said.

“There is a changing room for the girls and they can change their dress there before going to class,” he said. “We are investigating the matter.” Uttar Pradesh, which is estimated to be as many as Brazil, is ruled by a Hindu monk from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and is in the midst of a multi-phased election that ends next month. Hindu-Muslim disputes are often used for political gains in the state.