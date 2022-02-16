PPP unveils long march schedule, route

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the route plan of the "Awami March" (The people's march) of the PPP from Karachi to Islamabad. The march will pass through 34 major cities of the country, and the journey will last for 10 days to reach its final destination, Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead the long march, which would take a start from the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi on Sunday, February 27, at 10:00am. It would first reach Badin via Thatta and Sujawal.

On day 2, on Monday, 28th February, the long march would pass through Hyderabad, Halla, Nawabshah and would end at Moro town. The long march will arrive in Khairpur city from Moro on Tuesday, March 1, where the third day will end in Sukkur. The long march will start from Sukkur on Wednesday, March 2, from where it will reach Rahim Yar Khan via Ghotki.

The long march will start from Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday, March 3, and will end at a large public gathering in Multan via Bahawalpur and Lodhran. The caravan will reach Sahiwal from Multan via Khanewal and Chichawatni on Friday, March 4. It will enter the Lahore city on Sunday, 5th March, from Sahiwal via Okara and Pattoki.

Separately, addressing a meeting held at the Bilawal House and attended by the PPP Sindh legislators, the PPP chairman Pakistan said the party had decided to hold a long march from Karachi to Islamabad, keeping in view the democratic principles.

Bilawal said his party believed in changing the government through peaceful, democratic, and constitutional method of no-confidence motion (to be presented in the National Assembly).

He said other opposition political parties had announced support for the viewpoint of PPP on the issue of the no-confidence motion. He said the PPP had effectively played its role as an opposition party in the country.

The PPP chairman was briefed on the preparations of the upcoming long march of the party commencing from Karachi on February 27. Bilawal assigned separate tasks to the MNAs and MPAs of PPP in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Central President of PPP’s Women Wing Faryal Talpur, former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Aftab Shaban Mirani, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Manzoor Wassan, Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri.