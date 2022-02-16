 
close
Wednesday February 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

SHC declines Haleem’s plea for JIT against Saeed Ghani

February 16, 2022

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh who had sought a directive for the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct an inquiry against provincial information minister Saeed Ghani and others in the light of a report of a senior police officer regarding the minister’s connection with criminals.

The PTI leader had filed a petition with the SHC submitting that former Jamshed Town SSP Dr Rizwan Memon had sent a report on criminals and drug peddlers to police high-ups, in which he alleged that Ghani and his brother had connections with drug peddlers, land mafia and other criminals.

Sheikh had said the report was held in abeyance by the high-ups of the government and no action was taken on it. He had asked the high court to constitute a JIT to probe the allegations against Ghani. The high court dismissed it for being not maintainable.

Comments