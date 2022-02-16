SHC declines Haleem’s plea for JIT against Saeed Ghani

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh who had sought a directive for the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct an inquiry against provincial information minister Saeed Ghani and others in the light of a report of a senior police officer regarding the minister’s connection with criminals.
The PTI leader had filed a petition with the SHC submitting that former Jamshed Town SSP Dr Rizwan Memon had sent a report on criminals and drug peddlers to police high-ups, in which he alleged that Ghani and his brother had connections with drug peddlers, land mafia and other criminals.
Sheikh had said the report was held in abeyance by the high-ups of the government and no action was taken on it. He had asked the high court to constitute a JIT to probe the allegations against Ghani. The high court dismissed it for being not maintainable.
A man was shot and injured on Tuesday in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. He was...
A seven-member police committee has been formed to investigate the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in the late...
Every year, 8,000 to 10,000 children are diagnosed with different types of cancer in Pakistan, but, unfortunately,...
The novel coronavirus claimed 15 more lives in Sindh over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,000 since...
Sindh Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to remove all...
A District East judicial magistrate remanded a suspended police officer in police custody on Tuesday over the escape...
Comments