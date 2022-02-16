SHC declines Haleem’s plea for JIT against Saeed Ghani

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh who had sought a directive for the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct an inquiry against provincial information minister Saeed Ghani and others in the light of a report of a senior police officer regarding the minister’s connection with criminals.

The PTI leader had filed a petition with the SHC submitting that former Jamshed Town SSP Dr Rizwan Memon had sent a report on criminals and drug peddlers to police high-ups, in which he alleged that Ghani and his brother had connections with drug peddlers, land mafia and other criminals.

Sheikh had said the report was held in abeyance by the high-ups of the government and no action was taken on it. He had asked the high court to constitute a JIT to probe the allegations against Ghani. The high court dismissed it for being not maintainable.