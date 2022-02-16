IA Rehman research grant report launched

LAHORE:In 2020, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) instituted a research grant in honour of veteran journalist, human rights defender and former honorary spokesperson IA Rehman. The first study produced under this award was authored by digital rights activist Farieha Aziz and is titled 'Rethinking the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act: How cybercrime laws are weaponised against women'.

In her study, Aziz argues that the stated aim of PECA 2016 was twofold and stemmed from a security state narrative drawing cover from the National Action Plan. Its purported agenda was to curb terrorism and hate speech online; the second intent was to save women from harassment. HRCP held a webinar to formally launch this study.