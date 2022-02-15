No-trust motion a prerogative, but opposition not united: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the no-confidence motion is the prerogative of the opposition, but it is not united. There are two factions in the PMLN while the PPP does not want elections yet, but the PMLN wants. He said the PMLN stance was buried when they walked to the Chaudhry brothers.

He said the prime minister praised the Foreign Ministry many times. The foreign ministers of all Muslim nations will join the Pakistan National Day Parade on March 23. He said that first the prime minister has visited China, now he is going to Russia, which is a great success. The world is appreciating the role played by the Pakistan Foreign Office in evacuating people trapped in Afghanistan. The European Union has invited Imran Khan for a visit while the US issued a statement in favour of Pakistan, which are also successful activities of the Foreign Office.

Talking about a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers, Qureshi said if someone says he wants to come, others will not forbid him. The Chaudhry brothers did not promise a vote. He said electricity has definitely become more expensive, which is the consequence of PMLN power agreements. He said they are contacting PTI allies and will fight the opposition politically. He said he is sure that the opposition will be defeated. The PPP and PMLN narrative is over.

Qureshi said he is going to participate in the PTI long march on 26th. They have set out to protect the rights of Sindh, they will liberate Sindh from the people occupying it, he vowed. “My son Bilawal came to Multan. Bilawal, son, get ready.

I will answer your questions in your home,” he said, adding that Bilawal will leave Karachi on 27th and they will leave Kamo Shaheed on 26th. Maybe they will meet on the way. He said he will lead the long march towards Sindh on February 26. The PTI is entering Sindh under the passion to protect the rights of Sindh.

He paid tribute to the girl who raised the slogan of Allah-o-Akbar in India. He said the face of India has become clear to all. He said Maulana Sahib has received a signal for Dera Ismail Khan local body polls. Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided that he would himself nominate candidates for LG polls.

He condemned the Tulamba incident. This person should have been handed over to the police. Action will be taken against those who took the law into their own hands, he said, adding that the South Punjab fund will be spent on South Punjab only, no one can transfer it out. There is a difference between journalism and filth. A private TV channel should take action against Ghareeda Farooqi.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration of three parks, Qureshi said the government is striving for the provision of healthy activities to people and the Clean and Green Campaign is being implemented with enthusiasm. The participation of all sections of the society in a tree planting drive is a guarantee of success of the campaign, he said. He expressed these views at the inauguration of the Khaji Ground Park, the Osmania Park and the Umar Park in his constituency NA-156 on Monday.