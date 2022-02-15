Free CT scan, ultrasound facilities for TB patients launched at Ojha

Dow University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Saeed Quraishy announced on Monday CT scan and ultrasound facilities would be provided free of charge to all chest patients under treatment at the Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases (OICD).

“All the health facilities to patients suffering from tuberculosis, especially those infected with multi-drug resistant TB, are being provided free of charge at the Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases. Now a state-of-the-art CT scan and ultrasound facility has also been added to the institute, and these services will be offered without any charge to the patients,” he said while speaking after

inaugurating radiological services at the institute.

Pro vice chancellors Prof Zarnaz Wahid, Prof Kardar Dawani, Prof Nusrat Shah, OICD Director Prof Faisal Fayyaz Zubair, Medical Dow University Hospital Superintendent Dr Zahid Azam, Dow Institute of Radiology Director Nasreen Naz, Dr Niaz Soomro, Dr Saifullah Baig and others were also present on the occasion.

Claiming that Ojah was one of the largest health facilities for patients with tuberculosis in the province, Prof Qureshi said the institute had been providing free treatment facility to TB patients, and all diagnostic facilities, medicines and other medical facilities were also being provided without any charge.

Dr Nasreen Naz said CT scans were needed to diagnose any complications in patients with chest infections; therefore, this facility had been provided.

CT scans would be conducted for free not only of admitted patients but also of patients suspected to have TB in the OPD, he added.

OICD Director Faisal Fayyaz Zubairi said ward facilities for inpatients had been improved and facilities for patients at the OICD had been gradually increased, which had resulted in hundreds of patients coming to the OPD.

Earlier, Prof Saeed Qureshi unveiled a plaque for the ward’s renovation and cut the ribbon for opening the CT scan facility. Yasmeen Sami, head of Yasmeen Trust, inaugurated the ultrasound facility by cutting the ribbon.