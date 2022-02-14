Dispute on no-ball claims one life

SUKKUR: A dispute on a no-ball between rival teams turned cricket ground into battle field as one person was killed while another was injured at Mirpur Mathello in District Ghotki.

The players of the rival teams belonging to Lashari and Jalbani clan used bats and sticks against each other during the clash, in which, Faqir Muhammad Lashari was killed.

Mirpur Mathello Police reached the ground and took players from both sides into custody. The investigation from them is underway.