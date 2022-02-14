Dispute on no-ball claims one life

SUKKUR: A dispute on a no-ball between rival teams turned cricket ground into battle field as one person was killed while another was injured at Mirpur Mathello in District Ghotki.
The players of the rival teams belonging to Lashari and Jalbani clan used bats and sticks against each other during the clash, in which, Faqir Muhammad Lashari was killed.
Mirpur Mathello Police reached the ground and took players from both sides into custody. The investigation from them is underway.
SUKKUR: A mill owner was found dead on Sunday at his office in district Sukkur. Reports said the Sukkur Police...
SUKKUR: The body of a youth axed to death was found by the Tangwani Police on Sunday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot....
SUKKUR: A father and his son were killed on Sunday in an armed attack on their house in district Jacobabad.Reports...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Sunday arrested Ghulam Murtaza, brother of accused Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout, in the...
Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is playing a dynamic role to empower and facilitate ignored segments of the society...
SUKKUR: One drowned, while two others were rescued after three youths jumped into the Khirthar canal in Sukkur while...
Comments