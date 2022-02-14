JI striving for enforcement of Sharia, says Siraj

MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday asked the religious scholars to join hands with his party for the implementation of Islamic system in the country.

“The JI has been striving for the implementation of Islamic system,” he said while addressing a gathering held in connection with Khatm-e-Bukari Sharif and dastarbandi at Jamia Islamia Tafhim-ul-Quran.

Sirajul Haq added that the JI made alliance with former rulers for the implementation of Islamic system, but they cheated the JI. He added that today no decision was taken in the parliament.

Sirajul Haq added that the rulers had handed over the country to the International Monetary Fund. He said that the incumbent government was a threat to national security. The JI leader said that the sovereign of the country was compromised for securing loans.

He added that corruption was rampant in the country. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami had announced sit-ins across the country against the the corrupt and incompetent government. Sirajul Haq said that the rulers were least bothered to provide relief to the people. He said that the people had been exposed to a host of problems.

He said the people were fed with the rulers and wanted to see the end to the government, which had added to the woes of the have-nots.