Rs50m looted from cash van in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A dispute on a no-ball between rival teams turned cricket ground into battle field as one person was killed...
SUKKUR: A mill owner was found dead on Sunday at his office in district Sukkur. Reports said the Sukkur Police...
SUKKUR: The body of a youth axed to death was found by the Tangwani Police on Sunday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot....
SUKKUR: A father and his son were killed on Sunday in an armed attack on their house in district Jacobabad.Reports...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Sunday arrested Ghulam Murtaza, brother of accused Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout, in the...
Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is playing a dynamic role to empower and facilitate ignored segments of the society...
