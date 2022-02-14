 
Monday February 14, 2022
Rs50m looted from cash van in Sukkur

February 14, 2022

SUKKUR: Armed robbers looted Rs50 million cash from a cash van of a security company on Sunday. The robbers broke the lock of a cash van parked in the security company office and looted Rs50 million and fled the scene. Sukkur DIG Tariq Abbas Qureshi, SSP Sanghar Ali Malik reached the spot.

