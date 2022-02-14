Shehbaz, Chaudhry brothers hold ice-breaking talks

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. -Screengrab

LAHORE: No major breakthrough was made when PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, along with his delegation, visited the residence of the Chaudhrys here on Sunday after a gap of almost 14 years, according to sources.



PMLQ leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi laid down their conditions for supporting the proposed no-confidence motion against the PTI government, with both parties seeking time to thrash out a solution.

PMLN sources said that Shehbaz Sharif had conveyed details of the meeting to the party supremo Nawaz Sharif, who would take the final decision.

The PMLQ leaders met Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at their Gulberg residence, here on Sunday. The PMLN delegation had formally sought the Chaudhrys cooperation in the planned no-confidence move against Imran Khan.



Besides Shehbaz Sharif, former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir, Khwaja Saad Rafique and Ata Tarar were members of the visiting delegation. The PMLQ delegation consisted of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Salik Hussain, Shafay Hussain, Rana Khalid and Ashraf Marth.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi welcomed the PMLN delegation and hugged Shehbaz Sharif and others. This was the first formal political meeting between the two leaders after a gap of 14 years.

Party sources said that on Feb 20, 2009 PMLN chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited the Gulberg residence of PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to offer condolences on the death of his mother. That was the first meeting of Nawaz Sharif with Chaudhry Shujaat after the 1999 military coup.

Sources said later Nawaz Sharif invited the Chaudhry brothers for a lunch at his Jati Umra residence, which was cancelled at the last moment, allegedly on the intervention of Shehbaz Sharif. Sources said the Chaudhry brothers found it very offending, and after that incident, there was no formal contact between the Sharifs and the Chaudhry brothers.

However, on Nov 16, 2021, leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly and PMLN Central Vice President Hamza Shehbaz paid a visit to PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in a hospital to inquire about his health.

During Sunday’s visit, Shehbaz Sharif presented a bouquet to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and said that he (Nawaz) had expressed good wishes for him. Chaudhry Shujaat thanked the Sharif brothers.

The PMLN president had a conversation with Chaudhry Shujaat and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him perfect health. Other members of the PMLN delegation also inquired about the wellbeing of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Later, while discussing political situation of the country, the PMLN president requested the PMLQ leaders to support the opposition in the planned no-confidence motion.

Sources said the meeting continued for one-and-a-half hours consisting of three sessions. In the first session, the leadership exchanged pleasantries and inquired about each other’s health.

Sources said the second session of talks was held between Shehbaz Sharif and the Chaudhry brothers only. Sources said during that session, the Chaudhrys threw the ball in the PMLN court, laying down the conditions for their support in the proposed no confidence move.

PMLN sources said the Chaudhrys demanded a big share in the pie in the next setup, which obviously was the slot of chief ministership of Punjab from 2023 to 2028. Sources said leaders of both the parties also discussed different political scenarios including bringing in a no-confidence movement in Punjab.

Sources said that the third session was again held jointly and it expressed good wishes for each other and the PMLN delegation left without having any media talk.

Sources said the PMLN had also made its ‘Plan B’ in which they would ramp up endeavours for achieving consensus with other political forces like the Jahnagir Tareen group and PTI’s like-minded group known as Cheema Group.

On the other hand, the PMLQ sources claimed that former prime minister denied making any demands, or asking for the slot of Punjab CM-ship in the next setup. PMLQ sources claimed that Shehbaz Sharif offered Punjab to the Chaudhry brothers for the next tenure.

It is also learnt that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is not willing to abandon the Imran Khan government halfway due to his principled politics, which the Chaudhrys had pursued throughout their political career.

Sources said both the parties sought time from each other to finalise their decisions.

According to a press release, issued by the PMLQ after the meeting, the current political situation in the country among other issues of mutual interest, were discussed in detail during the meeting.

“Mian Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf of himself and Mian Nawaz Sharif, prayed for well-being of Ch Shujaat Hussain and wished him a speedy recovery. Shehbaz Sharif also presented a bouquet to Ch Shujaat Hussain. Ch Shujaat Hussain also thanked Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif,” the statement concluded. A similar kind of press release was also issued by the PMLN.