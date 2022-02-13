PTI’s Ahmed Jawad joins PML-N

LAHORE: Ahmed Jawad, former central secretary information, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has joined PML-N here on Saturday.

Jawad was criticizing PTI for the past several months, reminding the PTI leadership of its promises made to the nation.

Finally, on Saturday, he met with PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence and announced the joining.

PMLN secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal, present on the occasion, said: "Imran Khan has cheated many PTI workers like Ahmed Jawad. The incompetent PTI government will soon face its end."