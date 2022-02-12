Jahangir Khan Inaugurates Nova City Office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Torsam Khan Squash Complex would be constructed in Nova City here for training of young players and holding big tournaments, said Junaid Afzal, Chairman Nova Group at the inauguration of Nova City office.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan, who inaugurated the office, praised the construction of the squash complex and welcomed it for the future of the game of squash.

Former offspinner Saqlain Mushtaq was the guest of honor on this occasion.