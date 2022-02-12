Jahangir Khan Inaugurates Nova City Office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Torsam Khan Squash Complex would be constructed in Nova City here for training of young players and holding big tournaments, said Junaid Afzal, Chairman Nova Group at the inauguration of Nova City office.
Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan, who inaugurated the office, praised the construction of the squash complex and welcomed it for the future of the game of squash.
Former offspinner Saqlain Mushtaq was the guest of honor on this occasion.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China: Retiring American snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal at the Beijing...
KARACHI: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan is optimistic that its two javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad...
KARACHI: Local DHA pro Moazzam Siddique fired an impressive round of five-under par 67 to take a two-shot lead on the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is training hard for his IBF flyweight world title...
BERLIN: As Bayern Munich continue their march towards a tenth successive Bundesliga title this weekend, the German...
ISLAMABAD: Second seeded Munisa Ashurekova paring with Melisa Ugur annexed the girls’ doubles title in the ITF...
Comments