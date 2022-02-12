LAHORE: A Punjab government special medical board has rejected a report on the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and termed it ‘incomplete’.
Reportedly, a nine-member board formally submitted its report to the Health Department. Prof Dr Arif Nadeem is convener of the special medical board. The special medical board was formed by the Punjab government to examine medical reports of PMLN supremo that was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Jan 28.
The special medical board reportedly observed that the medical record of Nawaz included only observation of Dr Fayaz Shawl, and did not include any medical record including the lab reports. No official from the Health Department was available to confirm receiving of the special medical board’s report.
