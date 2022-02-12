Pakistani Sikh nominated for UK award

LAHORE: Dr Sagar Singh, who is a member of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has been nominated as finalist for the International Sikh of the Year 2021 Category at the British Sikh Awards in the UK.

The award recognises a wide range of achievements from inspiring individuals through pivotal contributions made by the Sikh community across a variety of fields with winners selected from across the globe including Asia, the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. This includes those who positively impact business, charity, sports, arts, culture, religious advocacy, education and medicine.

Dr Singh, 33, is a resident of Sindh. He said that most of the time in the past, Sikhs have been nominated from India, Canada and other countries. This time it’s a Pakistani Sikh who will be receiving the award and will represent the Pakistani Sikh community in the UK. “It is really an honour not only for me but also for the entire Sikh community living in Pakistan.”

Sharing his experience, he said Sikhs have gained prominence in various sectors in Pakistan like medical sciences, police department, banking industry, defence, etc, and all this was possible only because of education.

“All trendsetters among Sikh youths are able to achieve such milestones only because of higher education. I feel exalted, '' said Dr Sagar Singh while talking to The News. He said: “I did charity work, served people of my country and my community with devotion. I was given space in my country to serve my fellow beings. There is no doubt that Pakistan is a minority-friendly country. I wear my Turban with my religious pride in Pakistan. I never felt any kind of discrimination,” he said and added: “I invite all Sikhs of the globe to visit Pakistan and their religious places. Pakistani people will give them respect.