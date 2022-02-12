London police chief resigns

LONDON: London’s police chief announced her resignation on Friday after a string of scandals rocked the British capital’s force, including racism, sexism and a serving officer murdering a young woman. Cressida Dick, who became the first woman to head London’s Metropolitan Police in 2017, said she had "no choice but to step aside" after London mayor Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in her leadership.
BREST, France: Around 30 government chiefs committed on Friday to protect the world’s oceans from harmful human...
BEIRUT: Hundreds took to the streets of a southern Syrian city on Friday to demand democracy and better living...
TEHRAN: Tens of thousands of Iranians drove through Tehran on Friday to mark the 43rd anniversary of the country’s...
SYDNEY: Australia officially listed koalas across a swathe of its eastern coast as "endangered" on Friday, with the...
CAIRO: Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah on Friday promised to draft a new election law to solve the...
NAIROBI: British charity Save the Children urged the Somali government on Friday to intervene after a military court...
