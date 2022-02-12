 
London police chief resigns

By AFP
February 12, 2022

LONDON: London’s police chief announced her resignation on Friday after a string of scandals rocked the British capital’s force, including racism, sexism and a serving officer murdering a young woman. Cressida Dick, who became the first woman to head London’s Metropolitan Police in 2017, said she had "no choice but to step aside" after London mayor Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in her leadership.

