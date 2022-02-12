Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card: All-time largest health package given to nation, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar chaired a meeting to review mechanism to review public feedback, complaints and queries on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Programme in a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar, Special Secretaries Dr Asif Tufail, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Dr Farrukh Naveed, Saleha Saeed, CEO Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Majid Rafique and Sajjad Hafeez. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and SACM Hasaan Khawar reviewed setting up of a dedicated helpline and communication unit for public facilitation and queries.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department gave a briefing to Dr Yasmin Rashid and Hasaan Khawar on the status of existing facilities and resources. The health minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has given history's largest health package to the nation through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. Public facilitation at empanelled hospitals is our foremost priority. We are empanelling more and more hospitals in the Sehat Sahulat Card Programme. Awareness among public on service utilisation is key to success of any programme. In order to address public queries and streamline communication bottlenecks at points of service, we are setting up a unit at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Health messaging is very important in society and all mediums would be used for this. A new radio channel for public awareness on health is being launched. Media will help us to create awareness about health promotion and health friendly behaviour." Special Assistant to Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar said Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card is flagship initiative of the govt. He said that the all-out effort was being made to provide quality services to people and Information Department would support the health department.