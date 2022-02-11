Punjab IGP inaugurates several projects in Gujranwala region

LAHORE: Punjab IG visited Gujranwala region Thursday and inaugurated several projects. He laid the foundation stone of Police Welfare Hospital Gujrat to be constructed on 11 kanals. He also laid the foundation stone of Gujrat Police Ladies Hostel, where lady police personnel will be able to stay. He visited the DPO office and inaugurated the newly-constructed Mangwal Police Station building. In Gujranwala, he inspected Gakhar; a model police station set up under Special Police Initiatives, and reviewed the Gakhar Smart City project, set up under a public-private partnership. He addressed the police personnel at the police court.