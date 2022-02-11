Biden, King Salman discuss oil, Iran, Yemen

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke on Wednesday about stabilising energy prices, the status of the Iranian nuclear talks and the war in Yemen.

Amid a surge in oil prices this year to around $90 a barrel, the two leaders “reiterated the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies,” according to a White House statement.

A Saudi statement echoed that theme, saying the king “stressed the importance of maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets.” The king underscored “the role of the historic OPEC+ agreement in this regard, and the importance of maintaining the agreement,” it said.