Biden, King Salman discuss oil, Iran, Yemen

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke on Wednesday about stabilising energy prices, the status of the Iranian nuclear talks and the war in Yemen.
Amid a surge in oil prices this year to around $90 a barrel, the two leaders “reiterated the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies,” according to a White House statement.
A Saudi statement echoed that theme, saying the king “stressed the importance of maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets.” The king underscored “the role of the historic OPEC+ agreement in this regard, and the importance of maintaining the agreement,” it said.
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Thursday formally launched the Traffic Volunteers...
LONDON: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar on Thursday conveyed to Senate...
KARACHI: PTI MNA Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced his third marriage, just a day after his second wife...
KARACHI: Two teenage girls, who were kidnapped from their house in village Mohammad Hanif Rajput in Mirpurkhas and...
GHAZIABAD, India: Polls opened Thursday in India´s most populous state in a test of the appeal of Prime Minister...
RIYADH: Twelve people were injured by falling debris after the Saudi military blew up a drone targeting an airport...
Comments