Macron seeks 14 N-reactors

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron called Thursday for a "renaissance" for the country´s nuclear industry, saying he wanted up to 14 new reactors to power the country´s transition away from fossil fuels.
Acknowledging that France had hesitated on whether to continue investing in its atomic sector after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, he called for a bold new bet on the technology alongside renewables.
Prague: An EU-funded hub to fight misinformation in Central Europe launched in Prague on Thursday, led by an alliance...
PARIS: French scientist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for medicine for his co-discovery of the HIV virus...
Washington: US and Belarusian defense chiefs held rare telephone talks on Thursday to avoid a "miscalculation" during...
RABAT: Moroccan authorities plan to survey abandoned and unauthorised wells across the country, the official MAP news...
Nairobi: The former head of Eritrea’s Orthodox church, who spent more than a decade under house arrest, has died...
MADRID: Spain dropped the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Thursday, though many people kept them on in Madrid,...
