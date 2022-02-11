 
close
Friday February 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Macron seeks 14 N-reactors

By AFP
February 11, 2022

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron called Thursday for a "renaissance" for the country´s nuclear industry, saying he wanted up to 14 new reactors to power the country´s transition away from fossil fuels.

Acknowledging that France had hesitated on whether to continue investing in its atomic sector after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan, he called for a bold new bet on the technology alongside renewables.

Comments