The oppressed

Residents of Kashmir have been suffering since 1947 for the simple crime of being born Muslims. In 2020, of the over 12 million people in Occupied Kashmir, around 68 percent were Muslims. That India has no claim over them is obvious, yet the law of the jungle prevails, while all the ‘champions’ of human rights watch silently.

This silence supports the Indian atrocities. It is just as cruel as what the Indian government is doing. The entire Muslim world should raise its voice in favour of Kashmiris. Pakistan should show zero tolerance over this matter and should take a hard line.

Fatima Maryam Younas

Sahiwal