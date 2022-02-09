Damaging reputation: Court directs TV channel, host to pay Rs10m to Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: The additional district and sessions court, South, has decreed against a private TV channel and its programme host in a defamation case and directed them to pay Rs10 million as damages to Pakistan People's Party MPA Saeed Ghani for telecasting a defamatory programme. PPP Information Minister Saeed Ghani had sued TV programme host Dr Shahid Masood for making a defamatory statement against him in a private TV channel programme telecast in November 2017. The plaintiff had submitted that the statement of the TV host were motivated by personal prejudice and only aimed at damaging his reputation nationwide as well as internationally. The court, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, decreed against defendants and directed them to pay Rs10 million as damages.