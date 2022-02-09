Lost in the dark

Pakistan is the fifth largest country in terms of population, and over 60 percent of its population comprises people between the ages of 15 and 35. That there is such a huge number of young people in the country means that there is great potential for development. However, a recent report by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) titled ‘Pakistan opportunity to excel: now and the future’ presents concerning data: 31 percent of the country’s graduate youth, between the ages of 15 and 29, is unemployed. Worse still, it reveals that the unemployment rate of graduate women is around 51 percent. These figures reflect the fact that successive governments have failed to provide jobs to them. This lack of policy initiatives has caused unemployment rates to soar, which invariably leads to brain drain, or worse still – crime. The incumbent regime must devise job-oriented policies to employ people instead of making hollow promises.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
The Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies located in the Prime Minister House will cost nearly Rs35...
This refers to the letter ‘RUDA blowback’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan . As the population of Punjab increases by leaps and...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the overbearing stench of sewage on Aun Muhammad Rizvi Road,...
This refers to the letter ‘Do more’ by Syed Chragh Hussain Shah . Unfortunately, since 1947 Pakistan has not done...
For over four decades now, the citizens of Pakistan have been facing repetitive crises due to lapses in internal...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unending problem of gas shortage being faced by the...
Comments