Kashmiris’ plight

It is unfortunate that the US has been supporting countries like Israel and India despite the fact that they have been suppressing the rights of the residents of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for decades now. People there are suffering under the rule oppressive governments.

It is unfortunate that the US does not take any action against these flagrant violations of human rights, despite claiming to be a champion of human rights. It is high time that all Muslim-majority countries stood together to speak up for the rights of oppressed Muslims everywhere.

Abdul Rafay Jamali

Hyderabad