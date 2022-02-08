Kazakh president trims predecessor’s powers

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved on Monday amendments to a law stripping his long-ruling predecessor of key policy-making privileges, government media said, after last month’s bloody unrest exposed a power struggle.
Tokayev’s mentor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, was widely seen as Kazakhstan’s top decision-maker prior to January violence that left more than 200 people dead after protests that began over a gas price hike spiralled out of control.
