191 POs arrested during January in Mardan

MARDAN: The district police arrested 191 proclaimed offenders besides 135 drug smugglers and also recovered arms and ammunition in the month of January 2022.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that the statistics were released at a crime review meeting, chaired by District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan.

The meeting was attended by SP investigation Sanaullah Khan and investigation and sub-divisional police officers of the district.

The meeting was informed that besides the arrest of 191 wanted men and 135 drug pushers, the cops arrested 36 facilitators in crimes, and 85 accused in aerial firing cases.

The arms and drugs recovered during January included 129kg charas, 27 Kalashnikovs, 21 Kalakovs, 19 rifles, 39 shotguns, 613 pistols, and 9682 bullets of various kinds.

At the event, the DPO directed the cops to crack down on those involved in the business of usury, drug pushers, land grabbing, hired assassins and other crimes and ensure that nobody is above the law.

He also directed the police to organize public forums to resolve people’s issues and also cooperate with the local elders to resolve old enmities among people through the Jirga system.

The DPO asked the SHOs of various police stations to ensure zero-tolerance for aerial firing, which often causes panic in general and can be disastrous for ailing people like heart patients in particular.