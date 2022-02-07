Traffic plan during PSL matches

LAHORE:City Traffic police issued traffic advisory plan for PSL matches. A total of 11 DSPs and 90 inspectors will perform their duties. More than 700 wardens will be deployed on routes and alternative routes of cricket teams. Around 20 fork-lifters and five breakdowns will be deployed to remove wrongly-parked vehicles. Five parking stands will be allocated for cricket fans and easy access to the stadium. Shuttle service from parking stands will enable fans to reach Gaddafi Stadium. Canal Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, and MM Alam Road will remain open to traffic.