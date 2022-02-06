Siraj calls for national policy to liberate Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Saturday asked the government to come up with a national policy and roadmap for the independence of the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of Kashmir Azadi March here, he urged the government to convene a meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad with the one-point agenda to seek a solution to the Kashmir issue.

However, he maintained that the occupied Kashmir would be liberated only through waging Jihad. He added that the people of Pakistan were on the same page regarding the Kashmir issue.

Sirajul Haq said that the rulers did not take any serious step when the Indian government deprived Kashmir of its special status on August 5, 2019.

Criticising the government, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have been in Pakistan at this critical juncture. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government did nothing for the Kashmir cause, adding that the nation would never forget the PTI rulers. Sirajul Haq said that the Indian security forces were committing atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri people, including women and children.