Defence Raya Squash from today

LAHORE: Defence Raya Squash Championship begins from Sunday (today) at Defence Raya Squash Courts.
The event is being given wholesome support by DHA and Defence Raya in collaboration with Punjab Squash Association (PSA) and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).
The leading names participating in this championship are Pakistan No 1 Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Ghulam, Abdul Qadir, and Ahmad Amin.
Main rounds will be contested on Sunday and semifinals will take place on Monday. The final will be held on Tuesday.
Matches will start at 9am and conclude at 5pm. The final will be held at 3pm.
SAN FRANCISCO: Ireland’s Seamus Power fired 10 birdies in an eight-under-par 64 on Thursday to grab the second-round...
KARACHI: After winning the Sindh Open and Pakistan Open recently, Shabbir Iqbal seems on course to claiming his third...
KARACHI: Karachi Kings will be desperately looking to pull off their first win when they face Islamabad United in...
BEIJING: Claudia Pechstein became the oldest woman Winter Olympian in history on Saturday in Beijing when the...
ISLAMABAD: Lt Col Raja Wasim Ahmed was retained as the president of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for the third term...
LAHORE: Southern Punjab Blues on Saturday set up final date with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites in the National U16...
Comments