Defence Raya Squash from today

LAHORE: Defence Raya Squash Championship begins from Sunday (today) at Defence Raya Squash Courts.

The event is being given wholesome support by DHA and Defence Raya in collaboration with Punjab Squash Association (PSA) and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF).

The leading names participating in this championship are Pakistan No 1 Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Ghulam, Abdul Qadir, and Ahmad Amin.

Main rounds will be contested on Sunday and semifinals will take place on Monday. The final will be held on Tuesday.

Matches will start at 9am and conclude at 5pm. The final will be held at 3pm.