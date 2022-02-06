PTI-Nawaz tussle

It is a pity that the prime minister is still consoling himself by maligning the Sharifs in his speeches, while ignoring the real-life issues faced by the people of Pakistan. PTI ministers, obviously, follow suit and hold anti-Nawaz press conferences. The Nawaz Sharif issue is a matter for the courts, and it is for them to decide what to do about it in accordance with the country’s law. The PTI-led government should instead share with people how far it has managed to fulfil its pre-poll slogans.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
