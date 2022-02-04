Football trials from Feb 6 for Ireland training opportunity

KARACHI: UEFA pro-licence coaching panel, also carrying Dennis Ricardo Baino of Belgium, arrived here on Thursday from Islamabad to conduct trials to pick 20 footballers to be sent to Ireland for training with St Patrick’s Athletic FC.

The panel has conducted trials in various cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has shortlisted players. The players of Karachi and Sukkur will be tested until February 6. The panel will shortlist some players for final trials which will be held here at the KPT Stadium from February 6-8.

The panel has been working in Pakistan for the last three weeks. Around ten local coaches and selectors are assisting the panel here at the KPT Stadium. An official of the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) told ‘The News’ that thousands of players have registered for trials. Players aged 18 or above are being checked for final selection.

A three-year deal has been brokered between the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) and Ireland’s St Patrick’s Athletic FC. Under the deal the Irish club will train 20 Pakistani players in its academy and effort will be made to award professional contracts to a few super talented among the lot.