PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. -File photo

LAHORE: PMLN president and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has declared attorney general’s letter an act of politicising Nawaz Sharif’s health.

In a letter written to attorney general, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has said he did not agree with the contents of the government’s letter. The attorney general got the impression from his letter that the letter was written for political purposes. Shehbaz said the letter of attorney general was an attempt to influence the cases pending in the courts.

Nawaz’s medical reports were being submitted regularly, Shehbaz said, adding the tone was highly objectionable and inappropriate. Shehbaz said that the attorney general wrote the letter on the directive of the federal cabinet without considering the correct context of the court order, which was written for political reasons including law and medical.



Ignoring the composition of the board, the details of its proceedings and the objections made on its basis, the letter of attorney general goes beyond the scope and limits of the court order on November 16, 2019, which was issued in support of the statement and with the intention of media trial, this letter was tantamount to contempt of court regarding the case pending in the Supreme Court and appears to be an attempt to influence the pending cases.

Shehbaz said all the reports have been submitted within the stipulated time, all the obligations have been paid on time as per the undertaking and they have never been overlooked. “We reserve the right to take legal action against the perpetrators of such misconduct,” he concluded.