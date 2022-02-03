Hapless Nawaz wants to stay in London on fake report, says Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed once again took a swipe at PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and called him a "hapless" person who "wants to stay in London on the basis of a fake medical report.

The minister was referring to a fresh medical report submitted by the PMLN at the Lahore High Court (LHC), according to which a Washington-based doctor has advised him not to travel, reported Geo News.

"He (Nawaz) wants to deceive people by asking them to march to Islamabad while the country is undergoing the threat of the coronavirus pandemic," the minister said. He went on to say that the Opposition may "fulfil its desire" but it is unable to function anymore because its "ring pistons have become rusted".

He said, "Neither a presidential system nor an emergency is being enforced in the country," he said. "News related to Opposition's sit-ins, no-confidence motion, or a deal — are all fake." "If anyone is interested in bringing a no-confidence motion against the prime minister they may pursue it because it is them who have to gather enough support for it," Rashid said. When asked about the banned TTP, Sh Rashid said that the group has "increased terror activities.” He said that “two TTP terrorists have been killed in Islamabad.”

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that neither there was any possibility of imposition of emergency nor any move for no-confidence motion and any possibility for long march. He said despite the opposition’s tall claims, the government passed all important bills from National Assembly and Senate during the last three and half years.

He said on his special invitation, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif would visit Pakistan next week. The Saudi interior minister would meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, key government and security officials during his visit. Pak-Saudi relations were higher than Himalayas, he added.

He said PM was going on an important visit to China from February 3-6. The PM visit would be a historical one, he added. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other important issues would come under discussion during the PM's visit to China.

Commenting on medical reports of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to stay abroad on fake medical reports and he utilised fake medical reports for going abroad.

Regarding the long march of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), the minister termed the opposition as ineffective and politically dysfunctional.

About performance of the ministry, he said 87 new Nadra offices were set up during last year in the country. Out of total 87, 23 were set up in Punjab, 11 in Sindh, 18 in KPK, 13 each in Balochistan and AJK. As many as 13 new passport offices would be set up abroad during the current year, he added.

The minister said the government wanted to open 13 new passport offices in Sindh and areas were being located for them. However, he said that they were waiting for the Sindh government's response in this regard.

He said he had already directed the Nadra chairman and officials of passport section to visit Sindh and finalise areas for setting up the said offices and centres. Regarding law and order, the minister said that all the four chief secretaries and IGPs were directed to remain alert and prepare an effective strategy to control any untoward situation. Responding to a question, he said no negotiation was being carried out with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He also said all their demands were unacceptable.

To another question, he said that he has issued directives to adopt rotation policy for transfer and posting in Nadra and FIA. To a separate question, he said Pakistan was not going to IMF for first time. Pakistan had already availed 23 IMF packages before, he added.