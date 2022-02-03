Blame the US

Despite the fact that US officials are playing the innocent in the Ukraine crisis, the fact is that the US government will be responsible for the death toll that results from a Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s because it is the US government, specifically the Pentagon and the CIA, who have precipitated the crisis.

If the US government had not kept Nato in existence at the ostensible end of the Cold War in 1989, Russia would not be feeling the need to invade Ukraine today. Or if the US government had not had Nato absorb former Warsaw Pact countries and then threaten to absorb Ukraine, Russia would not be feeling the need to invade Ukraine today. The only reason that Russia feels the need to invade Ukraine today is because the Pentagon and the CIA kept Nato in existence and then had Nato move its forces eastward toward Russia’s borders by gobbling up former Warsaw Pact countries and by then threatening to do the same with Ukraine.

It should be noted that Congress has never specifically approved any of this Nato absorption. Ultimately, it’s the Pentagon and the CIA who make the determination as to who Nato will absorb and not absorb, notwithstanding the fact that the lives of America’s young people are being pledged to the defense of these countries.

US officials innocently claim that Russia has nothing to fear from Nato troops, missiles, and tanks along Russia’s border. They say that the US government is a peace-loving government that would never do anything bad to Russia.

Really? How about asking the Afghan people about that peace-loving bit? Or maybe the Iraqi people. My hunch is that they might have a slight disagreement with that peace-loving bit. Or maybe the Iranian people, who have suffered under years from brutal US economic sanctions. Or the Cuban people, who have suffered for decades from the brutal US embargo.

Moreover, let’s not forget something important: Those Nato forces on Russia’s border will include Germany, whose forces invaded Russia and killed more than 20 million Russian people. Yes, 20 million! That’s a lot of people. I suppose the Pentagon and the CIA would argue that the Russians just need to get over that.

Oh, yes, I know that US officials are saying that Ukraine is a sovereign and independent country that has the ‘right’ to join Nato. But if it really is a sovereign and independent country, then why did US officials intervene in Ukraine to bring about regime change that ended up installing a pro-US puppet regime in the country? Doesn’t a genuinely sovereign and independent nation have the ‘right’ to be free from that sort of foreign interventionism?

Excerpted: ‘The U.S. Government Will Be Responsible for Ukraine Deaths’

Courtesy: Counterpunch.org