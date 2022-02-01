Sukkur court grants interim bails to corruption accused

SUKKUR: Sindh ministers and bureaucrats appeared before the NAB court Sukkur on Monday in a corruption reference. The court extended bail before arrest applications of some of the accused.
Reports said Sindh Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, MNA Abrar Shah, Special Assistant to CM Sindh For Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell Nawab Wassan, and Bilawal Zardari’s political secretary Jamil Soomro, appeared in the court, were granted interim bails in the assets beyond means cases, while provincial minister Owais Qadir Shah did not appear in the court, and filed a plea seeking an extension of his bail. Respectively former deputy commissioner Sukkur Raheem Bakhsh Maitlo, officers, contractors and 30 more respondents also attended the court in Sukkur. The court extended the interim bail of Jamil Soomro till March 15, while others, including Abrar Shah, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Nawab Wassan and Owais Shah till March 14.
LAHORE: Two sisters abducted from Okara were recovered in Lorry Adda police area here on Monday. The girls told the...
The MQM founder, 68, was investigated by detectives from the Met Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command over his speech...
DADU: Two outlaws were injured and arrested on Monday by police in separate encounters, a police officer said.Newly...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has said the government neither raised the examination...
SUKKUR: In a major development, a massive, three billion tonne coal deposits were discovered in Tharparkar, the Sindh...
ISLAMABAD: The United States is going to shut down Afghan embassy and withdrawing a diplomatic immunity available to...
Comments