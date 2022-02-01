EU ambassador calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ here on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play her role for improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.