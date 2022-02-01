Crimes in Islamabad

The crime rate in Islamabad is increasing sharply. I live in a hostel in Sector I-14/3. This once-safe area has become a hotspot for armed robbers who snatch people’s valuable items with so much ease. Last month, I was robbed at gunpoint while coming back from my university. A week prior to this incident, at least seven such cases were reported in the area alone. Most victims are university students.

The authorities have been told several times about these incidents, but no action has been taken to date. The government is responsible for providing safety and protection to the city’s residents. The relevant department must take timely action to tackle the situation. There must be at least two to three police check posts between Golra Mor and Sector I-14/3 Islamabad to ensure the safety of residents.

Syed Shahrose Sohail

Rawalpindi