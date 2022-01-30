LG seats with allies to be decided mutually: governor

Ag APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) will take all decisions regarding legislation on local bodies or seat adjustments with its allies in upcoming LG elections.

This was stated by Governor Ch Sarwar who visited PML-Q president and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi here on Saturday.

Ch Shujaat Hussain’s sons Ch Shafay Hussain and MNA Ch Salik Hussain were present on the occasion.

The governor inquired about the well-being of Ch Shujaat Hussain and wished him a speedy recovery. The current political situation in the country and other issues of mutual interests were discussed. Ch Sarwar said, “Whether it is legislation of local bodies or seat adjustment in elections, we will take decisions together with all the allies.”

The governor appreciated that it was a good effort to take clause-wise decisions by taking all the parliamentary parties of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on board. He said consensus will make the bill more important and easier to implement, the problems that were emerging on the local body in Sindh will not be in Punjab, it will send a positive message.

Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said private universities were being encouraged in the province and bills were passed unanimously by the Punjab Assembly. He said new faculties have been created in the universities with better quality which was in no way inferior to the international universities. Students will not have to go abroad for higher studies, he said.

Minister inquires after Masood Akhtar: Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro Saturday visited a local hospital to inquired after Pride of Performance award winning senior actor Masood Akhtar and announced a relief cheque of Rs 200,000 for him.

The minister said that Masood Akhtar is our precious asset and the Punjab government will take full care of him. "Artists are ambassadors of peace, we are with them in difficult times,"he added. It may be mentioned that he was shifted to hospital yesterday due to sudden illness.