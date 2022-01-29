Gold drops Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs450 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs126,150 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs386 to Rs108,153.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $28 to $1,784 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,260.28.