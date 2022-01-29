Violation of code of conduct: ECP fixes hearing against Gandapur on Feb 1

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday fixed the case of alleged repeated violation of the code of conduct for local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for hearing on February 1.

In this connection, a meeting of the commission was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Apart from the members of the commission, the meeting was attended by the ECP secretary and other senior officers. The commission took a stern notice of the continuous violation of code of conduct by the federal minister in the elections to be held in Dera Ismail Khan on February 13, 2022 for the city mayor.

The ECP was informed that Omar Amin, brother of the minister, is a candidate of the Gandapur Tehsil City, Dera Ismail Khan, and the minister for the first time violated the code of conduct on December 5, 2021 and addressed the public while participating in the election campaign. He announced some development schemes for which he was fined Rs 50,000 which were paid. The Minister again addressed a public rally in Dera Ismail Khan on December 15, 2021. Upon it, the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) referred his case to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which ordered that the case be heard.

It has come to the notice of the commission that the minister is still violating the code of conduct and a request in this regard has been received by the commission. In view of all these facts, the commission has directed that the case be fixed for hearing on February 1, 2022 and necessary notices be issued to the minister and his brother so that action can be taken.

The ECP has sought a report from the deputy commissioner/district returning officer, Dera Ismail Khan, and the returning officer and the district monitoring officer concerned.