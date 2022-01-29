TikToker shoots herself dead in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: A teenage girl shot herself dead, while making a TikTok video in Hyderabad on Friday. Reports said the incident occurred in Hyderabad's Talaab No3 neighbourhood, where a 14-year-old girl, identified as Anam Solangi, mistakenly shot herself and sustained critical injuries, when she was making a TikTok video. The police said the girl was taken to hospital but died during treatment. According to the preliminary investigation, the teenager had shot herself dead while making a TikTok video.
KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines was scheduled to fly out Pakistani Hindu pilgrims to India today , but...
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the arrest of policemen involved in the escape of a...
KARACHI: Another day, another embarrassment for the police. On the one hand, the incidents of crimes keep rising with...
ISLAMABAD: The price of petroleum products is expected to shoot up by Rs10 for the next month in line with the rising...
ISLAMABAD: If there is political will, even the impossible appears possible between Pakistan and India as far as...
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday said that the amendments in the disputed local...
Comments