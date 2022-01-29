TikToker shoots herself dead in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: A teenage girl shot herself dead, while making a TikTok video in Hyderabad on Friday. Reports said the incident occurred in Hyderabad's Talaab No3 neighbourhood, where a 14-year-old girl, identified as Anam Solangi, mistakenly shot herself and sustained critical injuries, when she was making a TikTok video. The police said the girl was taken to hospital but died during treatment. According to the preliminary investigation, the teenager had shot herself dead while making a TikTok video.