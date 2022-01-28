Violence against wife to land in jail

A representative image.

ISLAMABAD: Any violence against wife by husband or any of his relatives will result into three-year imprisonment and fine.

New reforms in legal system explain violence as behaviour that leads to suicide of wife or threatens his life. Confiscation of woman’s property, snatching money, or stalking her for some ulterior motive would be a cognizable offence.

On receiving complaint the SHO concerned would warn the accused through a notice, and if the accused doesn’t stop himself then he will face three-month jail and one lakh rupee fine. If the complaint is again filed against the accused, he would get one-year jail and five lakh rupees fine.