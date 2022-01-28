IBA Karachi selects three female candidates for director’s post

The Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) had received 70 applications for the post of director. -File photo

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi on Thursday selected three female candidates, Najia Asher, Mona Khan and Amber Rahim Shamsi, for the post of director of the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the institute.

The Centre for Excellence in Journalism had received 70 applications for the post of director. After scrutinising these applications, 15 candidates were called for interviews and a regular committee was constituted by IBA Executive Director Dr Akbar Zaidi for selection on merit.

The committee included senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, Dean of Economics and Social Sciences Dr Asma Haider and two faculty members. The committee interviewed 15 candidates and selected three candidates.

The three candidates have since been presented to a selection committee set up by the Board of Governors (BoGs) for the final selection. The new director of the Centre for Excellence in Journalism is expected to be recruited in the next few days.