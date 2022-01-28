Fake news puts country’s credibility at stake: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar has said that sometimes the publication of fabricated news puts the credibility of the state at stake.
Fake news is an international phenomenon and fifth generation war, he said while speaking as chief guest at a seminar on “Journalism for State” organised by the Department of Mass Communication of Minhaj University, Lahore Thursday.
He said conveying the true news and leading the masses to the right diction was the responsibility of journalists. It is an age of media being led by electronic and social media though print media is sustaining its importance.
He said media had to play an important role in accountability and stability of democracy. He said political parties have the right to present their points of view but the media has to decide which stance is pro-state and which is just for politicking.
Khawar lamented that journalistic values were being crushed in the race for rating to become number one. He said it was necessary for the youth, particularly those getting education in mass communication, to understand the difference between fake and fact-based news reports. He congratulated the administration of the university’s Mass Communication Department.
LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad Thursday directed Assistant Commissioners ensure implementation of...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held an important meeting with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber...
ISLAMABAD: The 40th session of the National Assembly which was prorogued last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended...
Islamabad: A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training met here to...
Islamabad: The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December...
LONDON/WASHINGTON: Pro-Khalistan Sikhs installed the Khalistan flag on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in front of the...
Comments